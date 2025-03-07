Speciality coffee shop in Worthing expands after only 4 month from opening

By Steve Buchus
Contributor
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST
PROJECT:CAFFEINE in Worthing opened with much success in October 2024 and as a result have had to expand already. On the 1st of March they opened the second half of the shop to introduce 'The CDB One Lounge,' and along with it a brand new name.

PROJECT:CAFFEINE is the first coffee shop from ICON - the Independent Cafe Owners Network. ICON and CBD One have been working together for several years now, so when the decision came to expand and introduce the CBD One Lounge, it seemed fitting to re-brand to something more in-line with the existing partnership. So PROJECT:CAFFEINE has now become ICONIC COFFEE.

With the re-brand and expansion has also brought with it even more coffee choices. There is now a new international menu featuring coffees from Italy, China, Sweeden and Cuba to name a few. Also new filter methods and espresso-based drinks have been added and the return of the incredibly popular and completely unique cold brew on draught from TruBru.

This also includes a brand new third menu alongside the espresso and filter menus. The CBD One menu features 9 new CBD-based drinks, Collagen drinks and CBD products including oils, patches and creams.

The re-launch party went incredibly well and has allowed so many more people the space to enjoy the same fantastic coffee in a much more relaxed space.

Pop on down to experience ICONIC COFFEE's new space with over 300 combinations of coffees and other drinks

