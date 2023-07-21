Specsavers store celebrates pride with fundraiser celebrating bold expressions of individuality

Specsavers Brighton is empowering staff by giving them the freedom to express themselves and embrace their individuality in a fun and vibrant manner.

During 'Loud and Proud Week,' which will take place from 3-6 August, the store’s employees will be able to dress in any attire they desire as well as this the store will be donating £1 per sight test to Pride charity. By encouraging team members to unleash their creativity, they will be celebrating personal expression while also promoting a sense of pride and acceptance.

Lateef Iqbal, director at the store, says: ‘In the spirit of the Pride movement, Specsavers Brighton’s motto will be "Louder the Better". Whether it's dazzling costumes, vibrant accessories or bold makeup, employees will be showcasing their true colours and being proud of who they are. The week promises to be a celebration of self-expression and diversity within the workplace.

Submitted article

‘We firmly believe in fostering an environment where every individual feels valued, accepted, and celebrated. Loud and Proud Week is an exciting opportunity for our staff members to truly express themselves, showcasing their unique identities and honouring the vibrant spirit of the Pride community. We are proud to stand beside our employees and champion inclusivity within our team.

‘At Specsavers Brighton, we recognise the importance of celebrating diversity throughout the year. For 'Loud and Proud Week,' we aim to create an atmosphere of openness, respect, and acceptance, where everyone feels comfortable being their authentic selves.

In addition to the dress code freedom, Specsavers Brighton will be fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity. Letting staff dress how they want for fun and telling us a bit about themselves.

