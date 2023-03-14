A new business centre has opened in St Leonards.

Churchfields Business Centre, a new two-storey business centre in Hollington, contains 29 small business incubator units.

Hastings Borough Council (HBC) said the centre was developed with funding and support from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, partly funded by European Structural and Investment Funds via the Connecting Hastings and Rother Together (CHART) programme, and the council’s own Capital Programme and the Town Fund Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority said the building has been built to a very high sustainable standard and features superfast broadband, extensive energy efficiency measures including a ‘green’ roof, solar PV and electric vehicle charging points, and will be fully accessible, all with the aim of minimising tenant costs and promoting greener working.

The front of the new business centre in St Leonards

Tenants will be encouraged to use public transport or walking and cycling routes to commute to and from the units with information about bus stops and local amenities available, HBC added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Paul Barnett, leader of the council, said: “We are delighted these new units are now available and open as they offer a great place for new, sustainable businesses to be based from and to grow. There are still some units available. Anyone who is looking for a business unit should get in touch and find out more about these excellent facilities. And I will be especially encouraging local Hollington businesses to take a look, as walking to work is always worth encouraging.

“This is one of several Town Deal projects which have a climate change focus, including one with East Sussex College around green skills, a teaching base for Plumpton College at The Firs, and the Town Living project. The sustainable and environmentally friendly business units at Churchfields are incredibly important to us as part of that.”

The units are on Sidney Little Way, Hollington and range from 315.6sqft to 323.8sqft in size, and can be used for office, light industry or high-tech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Maya Evans, deputy leader of the council and HBC ward councillor, Brett Pearson, from Locate East Sussex, Jane Hartnell, chief executive of HBC, Sean Dennis, Hastings Chamber of Commerce, Cllr Paul Barnett, leader of the council and HBC ward councillor, Cllr Phil Scott, ESCC ward councillor and Paul Quinney, director and project manager of Allen Construction Consultancy on the roof of the new business centre

The work was completed by construction company Westridge Construction Ltd and managed by sustainable building specialists Allen Construction Consultancy Limited.