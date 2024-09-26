Focus SB, based in Napier Road, on the Castleham Industrial Estate, held the event as part of Make UK’s National Manufacturing Day celebrations.

The King's Awards for Enterprise winning premium electrical accessories manufacturer opened up to schools, colleges and the community to showcase first-hand the variety of careers that are available in Britain’s manufacturing sector.

The company put on a series of demonstrations designed to show what manufacturing is really about.

Staff teams were on hand to speak about what inspired them to take up a career in the sector and the opportunities they have had to progress and train further.

Focus SB has been part of the Hastings and St Leonards communities, manufacturing electrical accessories for more than 40 years.

Hastings mayor, Judy Rogers came to the event, together with Nick Hayler, director of member services and head of building electrical systems at BEAMA, which is the UK trade association for manufacturers and providers of energy infrastructure technologies and systems.

Fhaheen Khan, senior economist at Make UK, the manufacturers' organisation in the UK, also attended the event at Focus SB's factory.

He provides insights and analysis on various economic issues affecting the manufacturing sector, including the impact of government policies, economic trends, and challenges such as inflation and energy costs.

Gary Stevens, managing director of Focus SB, said: “We are proud to be taking part in National Manufacturing Day for a second time, and were pleased to welcome the mayor of Hastings and Fhaheen from Make UK.

“I have been in manufacturing for over 43 years and started life as a technical apprentice. The future of any industry is the people and skills that underpin it and that is no more a true fact than in manufacturing and whilst there is still a requirement for the old traditional craftsman skills in manufacturing, there is a growing demand for people with IT skills, skills in robotics and AI, design and creative skills, sales and marketing skills, HR, accountancy and administrative skills.”

Fhaheen said: “Manufacturing in the UK is one of the most diverse sectors around, contributing over £200bn to our nation annually. National Manufacturing Day is about showcasing that value and how this industry excels in creativity and innovation, whilst providing high quality jobs that, for many, lasts a lifetime.”

Focus SB opens up to its local community as part of Make UK's National Manufacturing Day celebrations on 26 September 2024.

Val Chandler with her Sussex Chamber Business Award 2024 in The Equality Trailblazer category for Focus SB.

Focus SB opens up to its local community as part of Make UK's National Manufacturing Day celebrations on 26 September 2024.

Focus SB opens up to its local community as part of Make UK's National Manufacturing Day celebrations on 26 September 2024.