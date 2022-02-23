St Leonards to get new farmers market - this is when

Local businesses will be offering their products at the weekly event.

Helen Edwards, on behalf of St Leonards Farmers Market, said: “We are very excited to announce our official St Leonards Farmers Market.

“Joining us will be these wonderful businesses: Rock a Nore FIsheries with seafood, fresh and smoked fish. Cheese on Sea with English cheeses, including a great vegan selection and their own pickles and ferments, Pig Smith with outdoor-bred dry-aged pork and lamb, sausages and free range hens.

St Leonards Farmers Market SUS-220223-104425001

“The St Leonards Grocery will bringing along lovely seasonal fruit and veg and dairy. Tommy’s Pizzeria will have fresh wood-baked sourdough bread, and coffee, pastries and bacon sarnies to keep you fuelled up.”

St Leonards Farmers Market will run every Friday from this Friday (February 25), 10am to 1pm at Tommy’s Pizzeria yard at 28 Norman Road.