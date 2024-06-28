Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vet who developed a passion for animal care after losing his beloved dog in an accident is opening a new veterinary clinic with his colleague in St Leonards.

Mojo Vets, in Battle Road, is an independent business run by Adam Urbanski and Mario Rensburg.

It will be opening its doors on Monday (July 1).

Mario said: “I’m a compassionate veterinary surgeon driven by a personal journey that ignited my passion for animal care. After the loss of my beloved dog in an accident, I felt compelled to turn my grief into something meaningful, leading me to pursue a career in veterinary care.

Mojo Vets at 212 Battle Road, St Leonards, is opening on July 1. L-R: Owners Adam Urbanski and Mario Rensburg with Kiki.

“My professional journey as a vet began in South Africa, where I laid the foundation for a fulfilling career focused on the well-being of animals. Throughout the years, my insatiable curiosity has propelled me to attain two certificates, showcasing my ongoing commitment to enhancing my skills and knowledge.

“Beyond the operating room, I share a vibrant life with my cherished dog, Kiki. This personal connection with animals extends beyond my professional responsibilities, underscoring my genuine passion for fostering the health and happiness of pets in every aspect of my life.”

Adam said his interest in veterinary medicine began at a young age, as he grew up in a household where the veterinary practice was his ‘second home’.

He said: “Surrounded by animals of all kinds, I developed a profound empathy and understanding for their needs, leading me to dedicate my life to caring for animals as a compassionate veterinarian.”

He added that he has 18 years of experience in the field, working in a number of veterinary clinics and referral centres.

Adam said: “My unwavering commitment to excellence led me to pursue a certificate in small animal surgery, empowering me to deliver advanced surgical care to my patients with precision and expertise.”

The pair said Mojo Vets is founded on the principles of kindness, friendliness, and family values.