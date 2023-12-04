Starbucks to give away free drinks across Eastbourne in its largest ever annual giveaway

On Wednesday, December 6, Starbucks will be delivering Chilled Coffees and Premium Instant Coffees to select hospitals without a Starbucks store nearby, including Eastbourne District Hospital, for the first time ever as a festive thank you.

Starbucks will also offer a free Tall beverage to NHS staff in stores across the UK and free Caramel Waffles when NHS staff buy a beverage at participating We Proudly Serve Starbucks locations.

NHS staff can order any handcrafted Tall beverage of their choice from Starbucks stores across the United Kingdom when they show their work identity card in store.

This year, for the first time, Starbucks will be donating Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha Flavoured Chilled Coffees and Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte Premium Instant Coffee for staff at to 19 hospitals in remote locations across the UK not nearby a Starbucks store, extending the offer’s reach further across the nation.

Picture: Starbucks

The initiatives are part of an ongoing partnership between Starbucks and NHS Charities Together, which sees Starbucks stores across the UK working with NHS Charities Together’s network of over 230 local NHS charities. These charities are based in every hospital, mental health, ambulance and community health service across the UK to help health services go further for NHS staff, patients and communities.

NHS Charities Together has funded thousands of projects including vital mental health support for NHS staff, training for emergency volunteers, equipment and support for patients, and community partnership programmes to prevent ill health and reduce pressure on NHS services

Alex Rayner, General Manager at Starbucks UK, said: “We want to thank NHS staff across the UK for all the work they do and as a token of our appreciation, we are bringing back the free Tall beverage on December 6 for the fourth year running. Coffee brings people together and we hope that NHS staff can take a moment today to share the festive joy and raise a coffee to one another to celebrate.

