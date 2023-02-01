State of the art waste recycling facility in Horley to be built by skip hire firm Taylors

Taylors Skip Hire announces investment in a brand-new waste recycling facility and picking station designed to minimise waste going to landfill and boost recycling efforts. The facility, located in Shipley Bridge, Horley, will create 6 new jobs and has a total investment of £100,000 in new machinery.

Taylor's Skip Hire's new picking station in Horley

Taylors Skip Hire is proud to announce a major investment in recycling with the opening of a brand-new licensed waste recycling facility and picking station. The state-of-the-art 6-man picking station is designed to minimise waste going to landfill and boost the company's recycling efforts.

This picking station streamlines the sorting process by using blowers and magnetic components to segregate materials, including soil, hard-core, paper, plastics, and metals.

This exciting development is a response to the growing demand for environmentally-friendly waste management solutions and will create six new jobs in the local community. With a total investment of £100,000 in new machinery, the facility will help Taylors Skip Hire continue to lead the way in responsible waste management.

"We are committed to reducing the impact of waste on the environment," said Andy Taylor, Director of Taylors Skip Hire. "This new facility is a major step forward in achieving our goal of making recycling a priority, and we are proud to be making a positive difference in our local community."

The facility is located at Church Ln, Shipley Bridge, Horley RH6 9TG and is now fully operational. The company invites all customers and members of the public to visit and learn more about its commitment to responsible waste management.

Taylors Skip Hire is at the forefront of the waste recycling industry, and the investment in this new facility demonstrates the company's commitment to a sustainable future. The company is optimistic about the future and is looking forward to serving its customers with even greater efficiency and care for the environment.

Notes for Editors