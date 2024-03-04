Stubcroft Campsite win 2024 Federation Of Small Businesses Sustainability Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They will receive their award at a presentation ceremony in Ashurst, Sussex on 11th March.

Managing Director Simon Green said: “ We are delighted to receive this distinguished business award. It is a great step forward that Sustainability is becoming a driving force in the future development of British businesses. We are keeping our fingers crossed for the UK finals but the standard is incredibly high. We are proud to put Chichester and West Sussex on the tourism map & represent this great area in the FSB Awards. I would like to thank all our staff & customers who have made this possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Green is also a West Sussex “Green Business Champion” for the county-wide Let's Go! Net Zero initiative, supporting SMEs on their sustainability journey and will be speaking at the Chichester Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast on Weds March 13th and the Sussex Tourism Symposium in Midhurst on Tues 19th March.

Simon Green Managing Director of Stubcroft Farm Campsite Ltd.