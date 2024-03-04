BREAKING

Stubcroft Campsite win 2024 Federation Of Small Businesses Sustainability Award

Sussex based Stubcroft Farm Campsite have been announced as the winners of the Sustainability Award in the FSB “Celebrating Small Business Awards” 2024 for the South East Region. This award is designed to recognise the most ethical, socially responsible and green business. They will go on to represent the region in the UK finals at the historic Winter Gardens in Blackpool in May.
By Simon GreenContributor
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:50 GMT
They will receive their award at a presentation ceremony in Ashurst, Sussex on 11th March.

Managing Director Simon Green said: “ We are delighted to receive this distinguished business award. It is a great step forward that Sustainability is becoming a driving force in the future development of British businesses. We are keeping our fingers crossed for the UK finals but the standard is incredibly high. We are proud to put Chichester and West Sussex on the tourism map & represent this great area in the FSB Awards. I would like to thank all our staff & customers who have made this possible”.

Simon Green is also a West Sussex “Green Business Champion” for the county-wide Let's Go! Net Zero initiative, supporting SMEs on their sustainability journey and will be speaking at the Chichester Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast on Weds March 13th and the Sussex Tourism Symposium in Midhurst on Tues 19th March.

Simon Green Managing Director of Stubcroft Farm Campsite Ltd.Simon Green Managing Director of Stubcroft Farm Campsite Ltd.
In December Stubcroft were the first business to win three Gold Awards in Tourism South East / Visit Britain’s “Beautiful South” Awards for “Camping & Caravanning Park of the Year”, “Responsible, Ethical & Sustainable Tourism” and “Accessible & Inclusive Tourism” and are acknowledged as one of the UK’s leading ecotourism businesses.

