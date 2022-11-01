The Kinsbrook farm shop, off West Chiltington Road, will boast a deli counter with a wide range of antipasti, local flowers, artisan cheeses, a selection of fine wines, craft ciders and spirits, fresh produce and much more - all fully supporting the local community.

The shop will also feature a fresh butchery counter, opening on November 17, which will use only local, ethically and sustainably-sourced meat.

Upstairs, the laid-back, dog-friendly eatery will offer a considered lunch menu from Wednesday to Sunday, masterminded by Head Chef Greg Round of Spring London and Bonhams.

Kinsbrook Farmhouse: a brand-new farm shop and eatery located in the heart of the South Downs wine country.

On the other days of the week, customers will still be able to enjoy a coffee or glass of wine with a small and simple food offering. Saturdays and Sundays, brunch will begin at 9am and run until 11am with simple breakfast cocktails and a selection of juices and shakes.

Kinsbrook founder Joe Beckett and his partner Rebecca Dancer, who may just be the youngest vineyard owners in the country, said: “Kinsbrook Farmhouse has been a labour of love over several years. We’ve curated every detail of this building and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with the public. It’s a dream to be able to support local or small producers and put sustainable food on the map in West Sussex.”

With incredible views overlooking the vines and the South Downs, the farm shop and eatery is located in a newly built barn in the heart of the vineyard.

The eatery can accommodate up to 35 covers inside and a further 30 outside and the kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch from the morning through to mid-afternoon Wednesday through Sunday.

The farm shop will stock local honey from a small supplier just over the hill, freshly baked sourdough from Gwyn’s Bakery in Horsham and Mesto Olive Oil from Brighton.

Kinsbrook’s farm shop will host a brand-new butchery counter selling only the highest welfare, ethical local meat.