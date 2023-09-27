The new café, with its great range of affordable hot and cold drinks, beers, alcohol free options and delicious food occupies the foyer space at Malling Community Centre.

The café opened on Friday September 22, and is making use of an underutilised space and offering great new options for regular hirers and local people.

Roger Warner, from Only With Love, said: “We had an amazing opening night. After a lovely scissor cutting ceremony with Matt Bird, mayor of Lewes, we were absolutely packed. We knew we were going to be busy, but we were full to the brim from opening at 6pm through to last orders. It was brilliant to see so many folks from the local community out in force enjoying themselves.

“This continued right through the weekend. Coffees, cakes, toasties, beers, wine and alcohol free drinks flowed. We had two birthday parties, many dogs, loads of kids and a lot of happy families. It bodes really well for the future and we're really excited about growing the Lewes Brewcafe to bigger and better things.

“Watch this space for more events, gatherings and happenings. It's going to be great.”

The team behind the café aim to connect with community groups and existing users of the community centre to create a home in Lewes for meetups, events and celebrations.

Dog walkers, school-runners, nursery groups, footballers, crafters, and more are welcome to enjoy well priced, healthy food and mindful drinking, with kids, vegetarians and vegans all catered for, seven days a week.

Food and drink include coffees and lunch in daytime, and themed food nights and taproom for evenings and weekends.