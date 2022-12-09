There’s lots of strikes happening across the country this month so here’s a summary of what’s going on.

There’s strikes in three big sectors this month - rail, post, and NHS workers. Here’s what you need to know in Sussex:

Rail

RMT members are striking on the following days: December 13-14, 16-17, 24-27 / January 3-4, 6-7

Summary of all strikes taking place in Sussex this month (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s also an overtime ban across the railway network from December 18-January 2 which means services will be ‘extremely limited’ during this period according to Southern Rail. Alternatives such as taxis/replacement buses won’t be provided. Southern Rail said: “We advise you to only travel if absolutely necessary and expect severe disruption.”

Engineering work may take place on strike days too which could change services that are running.

The only line running through Sussex will be from London to Brighton and this will be a reduced service. Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Three Bridges. Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Gatwick Airport. Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Brighton. Two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton.

The Gatwick Express will not run.

Post

CWU members who collect, sort, and deliver parcels and letters will strikes on the following days: December 9, 11, 14-15, 23-24

A statement from Royal Mail said: “Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but we cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce. We’ll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we are sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption.”

Summary of all strikes taking place in Sussex this month (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On strike days the following parcels will be prioritised: Special delivery, Tracked 24, Covid test kits, medical prescriptions

NHS

Royal College of Nursing strike days: December 15 and 20 (8am-8pm both days)

Ambulance strike days: December 21 and 28

NHS trusts taking part: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust