A popular scheme which promotes night-time safety and well-run venues has reopened to applications from licensed premises across Eastbourne.

This follows a highly successful first round of sign-ups earlier this year, which culminated in all accredited venues receiving special recognition at the Eastbourne Business Awards on November 3.

Representatives from the first 10 Best Bar None Eastbourne venues were among the 500 guests in attendance at this year’s Business Awards black-tie celebration at the Winter Garden, hosted by comedian Jo Enright.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said:

“In its first year, Best Bar None Eastbourne has proven to be one of the most popular schemes of its type across the country, providing superb support for the town’s thriving night-time economy.

“I’m delighted that even more local venues will now have an opportunity to join the scheme and I encourage as many licensed premises as possible to apply.”

Eastbourne licensed venues can express an interested in joining the scheme until Wednesday January 31, 2024, by visiting lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/best-bar-none

First piloted in Manchester in 2003, Best Bar None has since been adopted by 75 town and cities across the UK.

This scheme strengthens relations between the licensed trade, local authorities and police which is proven to cut alcohol-related crime, and it champions ongoing improvements in managing licensed premises as well as sharing good practice.