Sussex accountancy firm Carpenter Box joins the Sumer Group

The firm, with offices in Worthing, Brighton, Chichester, Crawley, Portsmouth and London, now forms part of the rapidly expanding Sumer network, which focuses on serving small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Sumer has become a top 15 UK accountancy practice in just 12 months, having established hubs nationwide led by eight leading regional firms. Carpenter Box operates the South hub and sees being part of Sumer as an important step in delivering its ambitious expansion plans. Separately, the firm recently reached an agreement with Jones Avens accountants to merge the Chichester and Portsmouth practice into its south coast operations.

Alan Edwards, Managing Partner of Carpenter Box said: “We are delighted to be joining Sumer Group, which shares our vision and values and will play a valuable role in helping us achieve our plans for the future. As such, this decision represents a significant milestone in the Carpenter Box journey because it will enable us to enhance the value-adding services we offer to our clients, invest in new technologies, grow our geographic reach, and offer our people new and enhanced opportunities.”

Alan Edwards, Carpenter Box Managing Partner

Sumer’s mission is to champion the vital role that SMEs play in the UK economy. The Sumer Group of firms employs more than 1,000 colleagues across over 40 offices, with further ‘hub’ announcements imminent. The Group’s operating rationale is to bring together the best in business services by uniting like-minded accountancy practices embedded in their local communities to harness the power of collaboration for the benefit of SMEs.