Four new apprentices in Sussex have joined the workforce at UK Power Networks, to gain skills that keep power flowing, while helping more low carbon technologies to connect.

Matthew Bezant, from Hailsham, Michael Willcocks, from Wadhurst, and Adam Walker and Andrew Collins, both from Crawley, are among 54 recruits joining UK Power Networks popular apprenticeship programme this year, learning new skills to keep the lights and serve the low carbon economy.

The apprentices will spend the next two years learning traditional skills to rigorous standards, maintaining a reliable electricity network for 8.5 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England.

Their work will support power infrastructure which will enable people to use an estimated 4.3 million Electric Vehicles and 650,000 heat pumps by 2030.

Matthew Bezant, 25, from Hailsham, is training as a substation fitter in Crawley, installing and maintaining substation equipment. Picture by Nigel Bowles

Recruits will train to become experts as either electrical linespeople, fitters or jointers and learn how to repair, maintain and connect overhead lines, substations or underground cables.

Practical skills taught in the company’s dedicated training centres in Suffolk and Kent, will be put into practice during on-the-job training where they will live, work and serve their local communities.

A former dual fuel engineer for an energy supplier Matthew Bezant, 25, from Hailsham, is training as a substation fitter in Crawley, installing and maintaining substation equipment.

He said: “I applied three times and was over the moon to get the job. My younger brother works on overhead lines for UK Power Networks, so I know it’s a good place to work. It’s a career for life, and I’m looking forward to learning new and exciting skills.

"Electricity is the future. The way the world is transitioning, with everything from electric vehicles to battery storage, being part of that will be inspiring. It’s a very welcoming workplace with a lot of opportunities. It’s going to be a great place to work and I’m glad to be here.”

Michael Willcocks, 33, from Wadhurst, is training as a cable jointer in Tunbridge Wells after landing his ‘perfect job’. He previously worked as a telecommunications engineer, working ‘up poles and down holes’.

Michael said: “I will be fixing cables and keeping power on for our customers. It was fantastic to get the job and I was over the moon. I have always been drawn to

the electricity industry. I worked in telecoms beforehand, and this felt like a natural progression.

“I played with electronics when I was younger. Engineering always interested me, so supposedly ‘boring’ stuff interested me. I like testing and diagnosing things and I’m used to working outside in all weathers. This sector has always resonated with me and for me, it’s the perfect job.

“By 2030 they will stop the sale of petrol cars and our infrastructure will support customers making the move to Electric Vehicles. It will be good to be part of that.”

Adam Walker, 32, born and raised in Crawley, will be training in Three Bridges to become a jointer, keeping power flowing in his local community.

Adam is no stranger to UK Power Networks, having worked alongside the company and its overhead linespeople as a tree cutter since 2010.

In this jointer role, Adam will be maintaining, repairing, and connecting cables on UK Power Networks’ underground network.

He said: “It gives me a sense of pride and makes me happy that I will be gaining the skills to put the lights back on for customers in the future. I enjoy helping people out.

“I’ve done 24/7 callouts in rain, sleet or shine. It is more difficult working in the storms, and safety comes first. UK Power Networks cares about its employees and its customers and I wanted to be a part of that.”

A former dairy herdsman, Andrew Collins, 39, from Crawley Downs, is training as a substation fitter with the company’s commercial arm UK Power Networks Services, at Gatwick Airport, gaining the skills that keep power flowing to essential electricity infrastructure.

Father of two, Andrew said: “I started training as an engineer when I left school at 16 and then fell into farming through family connections, so now I’m going back to plan A. Farming was feeding the nation, and this job is just as important, doing something valuable and necessary. It’s important to enjoy what you are doing, otherwise you will struggle.

“I’m really looking forward to the training, starting on the network and learning something new. Variety is the spice of life and learning a new skill will be amazing. At this stage in life to have the opportunity to re-train at nearly 40 is amazing.”

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said: “The next decade is set to be a transformative time for the electricity sector as Britain progresses towards achieving Net Zero. We are investing in training local talent to make sure we have the pipeline of essential skills necessary to continue providing a great service to our customers.

“Our craft apprenticeship programmes ensure a high-quality, well-trained workforce fit to maintain reliable power supplies and serve our communities. UK Power Networks is recognised as a great place to work and successful apprentices can look forward to secure jobs and exciting career development and training prospects. We would also like more women to apply, and reap the rewards of these exciting career opportunities.”

Phil Beach, chief executive Energy & Utility Skills, the skills body for the gas, power, waste management and water industries, said: “We are delighted that new power apprentices are starting their careers at UK Power Networks on the high quality, future-facing apprenticeship standards that are an important part of our work in delivering a safe, skilled and sustainable workforce with employers.

"The drive to Net Zero and a green power grid is creating great opportunities for apprentices of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy long, high-quality careers and make a positive.”