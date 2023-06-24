NationalWorldTV
Sussex area named as one of the spiciest in the country

Residents of one Sussex area have proved they can handle the heat, as their city was named in the top ten ‘spice connoisseur cities’ in the UK.
By Joe Stack
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST

The study, which has been conducted by Cobra Beer, ranked Brighton as joint seventh with Edinburgh.

The brewery said the research has been conducted to coincide with the reveal of Cobra Beer’s ‘new look’.

Cobra has rolled out a new graffiti style design which supports this culinary diversity and the urban foodies looking to elevate their meal experiences. Principally, the new artwork showcases the diversity of spicy food where Cobra is an ideal partner, supporting Cobra’s brand campaign ‘Where There’s Spice, There’s Cobra’.

A buffet of Indian food. Image via PixabayA buffet of Indian food. Image via Pixabay
Top 10 spice connoisseur cities in the UK:

  1. Leeds
  2. Sheffield
  3. London
  4. Manchester
  5. Cardiff
  6. Liverpool
  7. Brighton/Edinburgh
  8. Bristol/Southampton

Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, Founder of Cobra Beer comments: “This research demonstrates the generational shift in the nation’s palate - a love of spice amongst foodies aged 18 to 34 is echoed by an explosion in pan-Asian cuisines across the country.

"As a beer developed to enjoy with spicy food, Cobra is firmly on the journey with Britain’s evolving taste buds, and I’m delighted to roll out our new look to give our consumers some food for thought.”

The city also ranked highly on a list of the most adventurous cities in the UK.

  1. Sheffield
  2. Cardiff
  3. Leeds
  4. London/Brighton
  5. Edinburgh
  6. Liverpool
  7. Nottingham
  8. Manchester
  9. Belfast/Southampton
The survey got a taste of 2,000 people across the nation aged 18 to 55+ to find the nation’s spiciest cities. It was revealed that Londoners are particularly discerning, with 36 per cent admitting that they judge people either positively or negatively based on their tolerance for spice and 19 per cent would find it off-putting if someone can’t handle a kick.

18-34 year olds are standing the heat and staying firmly in the kitchen, with over half (51 per cent) adding spices such as chilli flakes and sriracha to their savoury dishes, where only 16 per cent of those aged 55 and over would do the same.

