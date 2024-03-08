Sussex-based business triumphs at National Insurance Awards 2024

Hove based business, Quality Care Group, the largest independent Insurance Broker to the Care Sector, proudly announces its victory in the prestigious National Insurance Awards 2024. The gala event, held last night at the illustrious London Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square, Mayfair, London, saw Quality Care Group clinch the coveted title of 'Commercial Lines Specialist Broker of the Year.'
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:32 GMT
Managing Director, Darren PollardManaging Director, Darren Pollard
The National Insurance Awards recognise excellence and innovation within the insurance industry, celebrating outstanding achievements and contributions across various categories. Quality Care Group's win in the 'Commercial Lines Specialist Broker of the Year' category underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke insurance solutions and unparalleled service to the Care Sector.

Upon receiving the award, Managing Director and Hove resident, Darren Pollard expressed his gratitude and pride, stating, "We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised as the Commercial Lines Specialist Broker of the Year at the National Insurance Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade is a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and relentless pursuit of excellence in serving the unique needs of the Care Sector."

Hove based, Quality Care Group has established itself as a trailblazer in the insurance industry, renowned for its innovative insurance and wider business solutions, client-centric approach, and commitment to superior customer service. The company's comprehensive range of services, tailored specifically for the Care Sector, has set new standards of excellence and earned the trust of clients nationwide.

As the largest independent Insurance Broker to the Care Sector, Quality Care Group continues to lead the way in providing tailored insurance solutions, proactive risk management strategies, and unparalleled support to care businesses across the UK.

