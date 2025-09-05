Sussex based Tapestry launches new-look for their childhood education platform

Sussex-based edtech company, Tapestry, has refreshed its education platform used by more than 14,000 schools and settings. Designed to make the platform as easy as possible for educators, the development includes a refreshed look and feel, a new navigation, and it will have a consistent design across all devices.

With so many settings and schools relying on Tapestry at the start of the new academic year, Lauren Foley, Product Development Manager at Tapestry, is keen to reassure users that the important things remain the same: “What you do in Tapestry is actually staying the same, so things like access to your data, the tools available, and how you login is not changing. It’s about making it easier to get around and we hope this will save our users a little time.”

The new look also gives Tapestry space to grow, as Lauren explained: “When we introduce features they can ‘slot in’ logically and the platform can develop sensibly without becoming more complex or harder to navigate for users.”

Tapestry provides its childhood education platform to more than 250 nurseries and schools in Sussex, and co-founder and former nursery owner, Dr Helen Edwards, encourages people to try it: “I hope that our new look will help educators and families save time and stay connected more easily. We’ve worked with lots of settings and schools to develop the new design, but now it’s ‘out there’ we’d love to know what you think!”

Newly designed look and feel improves navigation

Tapestry worked in partnership with Spinning Fox, a design agency who specialises in solving complex business challenges through effective design. James Marshall, co-founder of Spinning Fox, said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Tapestry and to have the opportunity to make the platform as easy as possible to use. The new design has already gained recognition at the London Design Awards, and we are really excited to hear what educators think now it’s launched.”

