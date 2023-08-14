BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Sussex beer given gold at national awards

A Sussex beer has been awarded gold in Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Champion Beer of Britain: mild category.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST

Dark Mild from Harvey's Brewery has been given the award.

A spokesperson from the Lewes brewery said: “This remarkable recognition reaffirms Harvey's Brewery's commitment to producing exceptional and traditional beers using hand-crafted methods.

“The CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain competition is a highly competitive event that spotlights the finest brews across various categories throughout the UK. Harvey's Dark Mild stood out among a strong field of contenders, impressing the judges with its rich flavours, balanced profile, and dedication to upholding the mild beer style.”

Harvey's Brewery in Lewes. Picture from StaffHarvey's Brewery in Lewes. Picture from Staff
Harvey's Brewery in Lewes. Picture from Staff

Harvey's Dark Mild has been in production since 1947.

Head brewer Miles Jenner added: "This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to crafting consistently high-quality, delicious beers.

“We're excited to see the classic style gaining traction among newer drinkers, and this award further fuels our passion to keep pushing the boundaries of tradition.”

Related topics:SussexCAMRA