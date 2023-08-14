Sussex beer given gold at national awards

A Sussex beer has been awarded gold in Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Champion Beer of Britain: mild category.

Dark Mild from Harvey's Brewery has been given the award.

A spokesperson from the Lewes brewery said: “This remarkable recognition reaffirms Harvey's Brewery's commitment to producing exceptional and traditional beers using hand-crafted methods.

“The CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain competition is a highly competitive event that spotlights the finest brews across various categories throughout the UK. Harvey's Dark Mild stood out among a strong field of contenders, impressing the judges with its rich flavours, balanced profile, and dedication to upholding the mild beer style.”

Harvey's Brewery in Lewes. Picture from Staff

Harvey's Dark Mild has been in production since 1947.

Head brewer Miles Jenner added: "This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to crafting consistently high-quality, delicious beers.