Sussex bookkeeper wins national award for supporting neurodivergent business owners

Hassocks-based Double Digit Ltd recognised nationally for creating inclusive financial support that transforms how neurodiverse founders manage their businesses. A Sussex bookkeeping firm that specialises in supporting neurodivergent business owners has been awarded a prestigious national Xero Community Impact Award, recognising its work in making financial management accessible for founders with ADHD, dyslexia, and other neurodiverse conditions.

Sophie Baldwin, founder of Double Digit Ltd in Hassocks, established the business with a clear mission: to create a bookkeeping service that goes beyond numbers to provide genuine understanding and support for clients who find traditional financial management overwhelming.

"Winning this award is such an incredible honour for us," says Sophie. "When I started Double Digit, my goal wasn't just to provide bookkeeping services — it was to build a business where people felt supported, understood, and included. Living in a neurodivergent household has shaped how I see the world, and I wanted to create a company that reflected those values of empathy and accessibility. To be recognised nationally for that work feels amazing, and I'm so proud of our team and the clients who have been part of this journey with us."

Breaking the Panic Cycle

For many neurodivergent founders, financial admin isn't just tedious — it can be genuinely debilitating. Time awareness challenges, decision fatigue, and executive function difficulties mean that bookkeeping often gets left until the last possible moment, creating an annual cycle of panic and burnout.

Sam Drew-Jones, a business owner and client of Double Digit, describes the familiar pattern: "Every August, while everyone on my Instagram is seemingly sipping rosé in the sun, I'm sprinting through spreadsheets before I can take my holiday. That's exactly how I found Double Digit Bookkeeping, the team who finally broke my annual loop of 'panic, recover, repeat.'"

After major surgery this year, Sam made the decision to invest in support rather than push through alone. "Working with Double Digit has been the most judgment-free experience I've had as a founder. They're like bookkeepers that also feel like a mate — the kind that helps you stay on top of things instead of watching you drown in them."

More Than Just Numbers

What sets Double Digit apart is the personalised, understanding approach the team brings to every client relationship. Louis, a neurodivergent business owner, explains the difference it's made: "Before working with Double Digit, I often felt under pressure. As a neurodivergent business owner, juggling financial systems alongside everything else in the business felt like a constant strain.

"What really stands out is Sophie's understanding of neurodivergence. She meets me where I'm at, whether that means breaking things down differently or coming to my home so we can work through things in a more focused and relaxed setting. That level of personalisation is rare, and it's helped me build financial systems that finally work for me.

"I now feel confident about my numbers, I'm planning ahead, and I no longer carry the low-level anxiety I didn't even realise was weighing me down. Double Digit has become an essential part of my support system — more than just bookkeepers, they're true partners in the business."

Building an Inclusive Team

The values of inclusion and support extend to Double Digit's own team culture. Justine, who has worked as a bookkeeper with the company for over four years, says: "Double Digit stands out for its commitment to flexibility, inclusion, and personal growth. My skills and confidence as a bookkeeper have grown thanks to everyone's teamwork and support. What sets Double Digit apart is the genuine care shown for each team member — particularly in creating a neurodiverse-friendly environment where everyone is valued. I'm proud to be part of such a forward-thinking, supportive team."

Recognition That Matters

The Xero Community Impact Award recognises businesses and individuals who make a meaningful difference to their communities through their work. For Sophie and her team, the award validates an approach that prioritises wellbeing alongside financial accuracy.

"This award feels like recognition not just of the team's technical expertise, but of the values of empathy, inclusivity, and community that run through everything Double Digit stands for," Sophie adds.

For neurodivergent business owners struggling with financial management, Double Digit's message is clear: you're not disorganised, lazy, or incapable. Your brain just works differently — and there are people who understand that.