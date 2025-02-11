Sussex brain injury charity seeks help to raise £25,000

Headway Sussex

Be the lifeline for Brain Injury Survivors.

Headway Sussex is Struggling – We Need Your Help to Raise £25,000

We won’t sugarcoat it—Headway Sussex is facing one of the hardest years in our history. The impact of Covid-19, the cost-of-living crisis, and rising operational costs have left us stretched to our limits.

It costs over £500,000 a year to keep Headway Sussex running, and right now, every penny counts.

Like many others, we’re struggling to keep up with rising costs while trying to meet the growing needs of our clients living with brain injuries. Demand for our services has never been higher, but our resources are stretched to breaking point.

ABI Navigators - Empowering Lives: Volunteer Training for Brain Injury Support

This year, we’ve set an ambitious but essential goal: to raise £25,000. This will allow us to recruit, train, and equip 15 incredible volunteers to provide vital support directly in the community. These volunteers will make a life-changing difference for people whose lives have been turned upside down by brain injury.

Here’s the stark reality:

£1,600 per volunteer per year is what it takes to provide IT equipment, training, and ongoing support.That’s just £140 a month, but it adds up fast when you consider how many people need our help.

When asked, 51% of people with ABI believed expert 1-1 support tailored to their cognitive needs can be life-changing for their mental health and well-being.

Without this funding, we can’t sustain the level of care and connection that our clients rely on.

The people we support face unimaginable challenges every day. Some are learning to walk or talk again. Others are battling isolation, memory loss, or the emotional toll of their injuries.

Our volunteers are a lifeline—helping clients regain independence, confidence, and a sense of belonging.

But we can’t continue this work without you.

This is our moment of need.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate Today: Whatever you can afford, it will make a difference.Share Our Campaign: Spread the word to friends, family, and your networks.Fundraise for Us: Could you take on a personal challenge to help us reach our goal?

Together, we can raise this £25,000 and give our volunteers the tools they need to transform lives in the community.

Please, if you can, take action today:

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/abinavigatorscampaign

With heartfelt thanks,

The Headway Sussex Team