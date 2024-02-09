Sussex brewery investing ahead of record-breaking year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three Acre Brewery, based near Heathfield, continues to invest in new plant and machinery to increase production of its ales in an effort to keep up with continually growing demand.

As part of the expansion, extra settling tanks have been added to the existing. Now the third new tank in the past few months has been purchased and installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for our hand-crafted beers and working hard to fulfil orders”, says Head Brewer Jamie Newton. “Our Christmas trade was beyond all expectations, with a six-fold increase year-on-year as we saw buoyant sales to both pubs and direct sales in bottles, mini casks and beer boxes.”

Three Acre Brewery’s latest tank being installed, the third addition in six months

The new year sees no let-up in demand, such that in the first week of this month sales matched those for the entirety of last February for what seems set to be a bumper year.

“It’s not just within Sussex that our beers are being enjoyed”, says Three Acre’s Marketing Director Chester Broad. ““Already this year we have supplied pubs as far away as Manchester and Norwich. All over the UK, we're seeing serious demand for our traditional recipes with a modern twist, with drinkers increasingly looking for craft quality.”

Three Acre Brewery is not basking in its success though, pushing ahead with exciting plans for both new beers and ambitions to open a Taproom in Uckfield all on the agenda for 2024.