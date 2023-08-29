Sussex business leader to lead on digital blue print for the building sector

An East Sussex business leader is helping a leading trade association to map out the digital future for a multi-billion industry at the heart of the UK economy.

Pierre Krause, the Group Commercial Operations and Pricing Director of the Independent Builders Merchant Group, which has its headquarters in Polegate, has been appointed Chair of the Builders Merchants Federation’s Digital and Technology Forum.

His role will involve working collaboratively with industry leaders, stakeholders, and merchants to explore cutting-edge strategies, implement technology-driven solutions, and share best practices.

The BMF, which has its headquarters in Coventry, represents 880 merchant and supplier companies across the UK, who employ more than 205,000 and have combined sales in excess of £44 billion.

Pierre’s appointment comes as the trade body takes a lead in the advancement of digitalisation in building materials supply. He said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of the builders merchants’ industry and I am delighted to be able to give something back by chairing the BMF Digital and Technology Forum.

“This is a great opportunity to influence and hopefully increase the rate of adoption of technologies that will greatly benefit our industry by using technology to create smarter businesses.”

John Newcomb, CEO of the BMF, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pierre to this key role.