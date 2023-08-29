BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Sussex business leader to lead on digital blue print for the building sector

An East Sussex business leader is helping a leading trade association to map out the digital future for a multi-billion industry at the heart of the UK economy.
By Jo FosterContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST

Pierre Krause, the Group Commercial Operations and Pricing Director of the Independent Builders Merchant Group, which has its headquarters in Polegate, has been appointed Chair of the Builders Merchants Federation’s Digital and Technology Forum.

His role will involve working collaboratively with industry leaders, stakeholders, and merchants to explore cutting-edge strategies, implement technology-driven solutions, and share best practices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BMF, which has its headquarters in Coventry, represents 880 merchant and supplier companies across the UK, who employ more than 205,000 and have combined sales in excess of £44 billion.

Pierre Krause, Group Commercial Operations and Pricing Director of the Independent Builders MercPierre Krause, Group Commercial Operations and Pricing Director of the Independent Builders Merc
Pierre Krause, Group Commercial Operations and Pricing Director of the Independent Builders Merc

Pierre’s appointment comes as the trade body takes a lead in the advancement of digitalisation in building materials supply. He said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of the builders merchants’ industry and I am delighted to be able to give something back by chairing the BMF Digital and Technology Forum.

“This is a great opportunity to influence and hopefully increase the rate of adoption of technologies that will greatly benefit our industry by using technology to create smarter businesses.”

John Newcomb, CEO of the BMF, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pierre to this key role.

“Supporting the digitalisation of our industry is a key priority for us and Pierre will play a key role in moving that forward.”

Related topics:SussexPolegate