Sussex businesses championing region at Europe’s biggest security event

Held between April 20 and May 2, The Security Event aims to educate smaller businesses and industry professionals in all forms of security including; public safety, cyber security and creating a safe working environment to name a few.

More than 14,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day event, which also offers seminars delivered by security experts, product demonstrations and will host the regional qualifiers of the World Skills competition.

Commtel was founded in 1985, prompted by a request for automated gates. In 1992, Commtel Ltd was set up to produce and promote the Telguard telephone entry solution, the first approved landline based entry-system. Further developments followed, including harassing the power of the mobile phone to newer product developments from 2006. Commtel’s range of products now encapsulates video and audio intercoms, as well as access control for both private and commercial property.

Brook Clements, Key Account Manager at Commtel, said: "Our journey started in 1985 when our CEO, Alan, received a simple request to provide a wireless intercom for a large, gated community. More than 30 years later, our telephone-based entry systems are a popular choice for securing personal property, commercial premises, and public sector buildings.

"Exhibiting at The Security Event is so important for us, as it provides a central platform for fostering new industry connections whilst catching up with our loyal customers from all over the country. We're really pleased to be representing Sussex for the 3rd time at this year's show and we hope to bring some new business back to our region."

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, added: “Thisyear sees the show return bigger and better than ever before, but that wouldn’t be possible without our incredible exhibitors.

"Technology is developing at a rapid rate, so it’s really important that businesses owners, decision makers and end users get the chance to see those advancements in person. We’re thrilled that nearly every region across the UK is represented at the show, with smaller independent businesses getting the chance to rub shoulders with industry giants.

“The future of this sector is incredibly exciting and we have some of the best young talent on display at the World Skills competition. There really hasn’t been a better time to work in security."

Other businesses representing the Sussex region at the show include: Professional Security Installer, Benchmark, Frontier Pitts, Intercall, Sensor Access Technology Ltd, Convergint Technologies UK Ltd, Fairfield Trading, Sellox Limited, Zenitel, Alltrade, and Security Matters.

The Security Event is open to all security professionals working in the commercial and residential market, and students of undergraduate level and above on relevant courses of study are welcome to attend the show.