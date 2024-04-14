Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including Best Local Food, Best Butcher, Best Pub, Best Rural Enterprise, and Best Village Shop and Post Office.

These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.

Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few advancing to the finals.

Kings Arms in Arundel won the Pub gong at the Countryside Alliance Awards. Picture by Nigel Cull

Fittleworth Village Stores scooped the Best Village Shop and Post Office award, while the Kings Arms in Arundel took home the Best Pub gong.

The winner of each category will go on to represent the South East in the national champions’ reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from around England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Chair of Fittleworth Village Stores management committee, Sally Tanner, said: “Fittleworth Stores was delighted to receive the news that we had won the Countryside Alliance Rural Oscars award for the South East category Village Shop and Post Office.

“Our win was the result of voting by our wonderful customers, shareholders and supporters, so a big thank you to them.

Fittleworth Village Stores, meanwhile, scooped the Village Shop and Post Office award. Picture contributed

“A huge thank you too to our shop manager and staff team who work so hard to make our store what it is today.

“We are now very much looking forward to the national awards which will be announced at a reception on June 25 at the House of Lords. We will be up against all the regional winners.

“Fittleworth Stores is a community owned and run shop, post office and café. Our wonderful team includes nine members of staff who are supported by volunteers. Teenagers work at weekends and in the college holidays.

“It is a very busy shop and well situated in the middle of Fittleworth. We are open every day and in addition to the very well stocked shop, we serve delicious hot drinks and meals. Takeaway bacon and sausage baps are very popular.

“We are very pleased to support to village causes and food banks.”

The Kings Arms’ landlord Charlie Malcolmson said: “We are absolutely delighted! We are a small pub with the community at the heart of everything we do.

“We would like to thank our amazing customers for voting for us and for supporting us through thick and thin.

“It is of course a team effort and I must give all credit to my wonderful staff who all go above and beyond in making everyone feel so very welcome.

“And thank you to the Countryside Alliance for this lovely surprise.”

Sarah Lee, Countryside Alliance director of policy, said: "We are proud to be honouring these exceptional rural businesses in the South East, and the people behind them who are passionate about providing quality goods, services, and employment to rural communities and beyond.

“Running a business in a rural community isn’t easy, and it’s so important to celebrate the valued role these rural enterprises have in their communities.