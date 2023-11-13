Sussex businesswoman wins British Franchise Association Award
Jen’s gruelling interview day certainly paid off. Jen was successful in winning the HSBC British Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year Award. Jen had interviewed successfully against a shortlist of finalists from major UK franchise brands.
The judges said that Jen received the accolade as they were hugely impressed by Jen’s staggering 5400 people trained in life saving first aid this year alone, with 0% cancellation on all her classes, 100% staff retention and further impressed by Jen’s contribution to the number one best-selling book, Like a Boss.
The winners were named at the 2023 BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards. Nearly 600 members of the franchising community gathered for the prestigious event, known as ‘Oscars of franchising’, to celebrate the finest in franchising in the UK. The awards were held at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham.
Jen says: “The whole BFA Awards experience has been incredible. Saving lives is right at the heart of everything we do at Mini First Aid Sussex. All the judges were extremely complimentary and supportive of Mini First Aid Sussex which gave me an incredible boost, especially during what has been a challenging year.