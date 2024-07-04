Sussex Chamber of Commerce launches new membership platform to revolutionise business memberships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sussex Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that on the 22nd of July, it will be launching its groundbreaking membership platform, a comprehensive off-the-shelf package tailored to organisations, streamlining communication, e-newsletters, and membership options all in one user-friendly solution.

The membership platform aims to significantly reduce administrative burdens for Sussex Chamber and its members, as all communications are seamlessly integrated within the platform. This revolutionary move not only enhances efficiency but also marks a shift in the traditional membership model.

In a departure from the conventional bronze, silver, and gold categorisation, Sussex Chamber is introducing a standard “Signature” membership with a range of Bolt Ons. These bolt-on packages, such as “promoter”, “global”, and “connector” options, provide members with unprecedented flexibility to tailor their memberships to their unique needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This new membership model is a game-changer for us. We are moving away from the one-size-fits-all approach to offer our members a personalised experience that aligns with their specific business goals. Furthermore, the new membership platform will allow our members to communicate with each other, join community groups, upload resources to share with other members and truly provides members added value," says the Sussex Chamber of Commerce CEO, Ana Christie.

Sussex Chamber of Commerce - New membership model

Sussex Chamber's membership portal will provide members with a dynamic and versatile platform to access a myriad of resources.

The Chamber has also transitioned its business member magazine, Business Edge, to an all-online AI publishing platform, reflecting the evolving trends in communication. This will allow businesses to connect with wider audiences, expanding their network locally, nationally or globally, increase their social ranking, enhance their SEO and website’s visibility whilst sharing news stories and editorial for the Business Edge magazine.

The new membership platform and membership model are scheduled to rollout on the 22nd of July and promises to empower existing members while attracting new businesses seeking a more agile and responsive Chamber experience. Every Sussex Chamber member will gain access to this cutting-edge platform, marking a milestone in the Chamber's commitment to technological innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad