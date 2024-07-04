Sussex Chamber of Commerce launches new membership platform to revolutionise business memberships
and live on Freeview channel 276
The membership platform aims to significantly reduce administrative burdens for Sussex Chamber and its members, as all communications are seamlessly integrated within the platform. This revolutionary move not only enhances efficiency but also marks a shift in the traditional membership model.
In a departure from the conventional bronze, silver, and gold categorisation, Sussex Chamber is introducing a standard “Signature” membership with a range of Bolt Ons. These bolt-on packages, such as “promoter”, “global”, and “connector” options, provide members with unprecedented flexibility to tailor their memberships to their unique needs.
"This new membership model is a game-changer for us. We are moving away from the one-size-fits-all approach to offer our members a personalised experience that aligns with their specific business goals. Furthermore, the new membership platform will allow our members to communicate with each other, join community groups, upload resources to share with other members and truly provides members added value," says the Sussex Chamber of Commerce CEO, Ana Christie.
Sussex Chamber's membership portal will provide members with a dynamic and versatile platform to access a myriad of resources.
The Chamber has also transitioned its business member magazine, Business Edge, to an all-online AI publishing platform, reflecting the evolving trends in communication. This will allow businesses to connect with wider audiences, expanding their network locally, nationally or globally, increase their social ranking, enhance their SEO and website’s visibility whilst sharing news stories and editorial for the Business Edge magazine.
The new membership platform and membership model are scheduled to rollout on the 22nd of July and promises to empower existing members while attracting new businesses seeking a more agile and responsive Chamber experience. Every Sussex Chamber member will gain access to this cutting-edge platform, marking a milestone in the Chamber's commitment to technological innovation.
The project's objectives are clear – drive new membership and effectively communicate the benefits of the new membership model whilst using technology to support business growth. Sussex Chamber is confident that the new innovative solutions will not only meet but exceed the expectations of businesses across Sussex.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.