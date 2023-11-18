These 12 charity shops in Sussex are offering Black Friday discounts to shoppers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is offering ‘a sustainable alternative’ to Black Friday in all 12 of its shops across the region.

The charity will be featuring a selection of offers for £1 on warm winter clothing, party wear, and seasonal sparkle, as well as its regular selection of affordable pre-loved treasures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offer will run from Friday, November 24 to Monday, November 27.

St Wilfrid's Hospice's 12 charity shops in Sussex are offering Black Friday discounts to shoppers. Photo: St Wilfrid's Hospice

To find your local shop, visit: www.stwh.co.uk/shop.

Rachael Tout, director of income generation at the charity, said: “At St Wilfrid’s we want to make sure local people can shop sustainably and cost effectively, while supporting the Hospice to do our vital work caring for people with life limiting illnesses in our community.

"Every pound spent with St Wilfrid’s helps a patient who need hospice care.

"With our £1 offers, we are inviting those who may have never shopped with us before, as well as regular supporters of the Hospice, to find their own unique, affordable pre-loved treasures. Even if you’ve never visited our shops before, pop in and see us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as ‘£1 or less’ offers, St Wilfrid’s charity shops have a wide variety of items available including clothing, homeware, toys and furniture plus Christmas Cards and 2024 diaries. Shoppers can also purchase and redeem the ‘Charity Shop Gift Card’ at any of St Wilfrid’s 12 shops, which can be spent across 9,000 charity shops that are signed up to the scheme across the UK,