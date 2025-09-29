Sussex coworking leader Freedom Works expands with major Leatherhead investment

The south coast’s leading independent flexible office provider Freedom Works is expanding into Surrey and is set to transform Leatherhead's business landscape with the launch of a new 30,000 sq. ft site, opening in January 2026.

Offering private offices, desks and conference spaces for start-ups and growing SMEs, the new Surrey location marks a significant milestone for Freedom Works, representing its first venture into the M25 corridor.

This move demonstrates the company’s rapid growth, a product of its commitment to meeting the surging demand for flexible workspaces. Data shows enquiries for flexible office space were up 14% year-on-year by the end of Q2 in 2024 – 206% above pre-pandemic levels. Freedom Works’ ongoing success reflects its ability to capture this rising demand by strategically offering well-located, high-quality work environments equipped with the tools that enable businesses to operate productively and scale effectively.

Economic boost for Leatherhead

Freedom Works Managing Director Jon Trigg with Group Head of Sales Francesa Fone

This substantial investment in Surrey’s commercial scene will create a wealth of new employment opportunities in Leatherhead while establishing the town as a premier destination for the region’s thriving entrepreneurial community. With capacity for 20 hot desks, 27 private offices (ranging from 2 to 20 desks), and 7 meeting rooms, the site will accommodate businesses at every stage of growth, from ambitious start-ups to established SMEs seeking flexible alternatives to traditional office leases.

“We’ve seen an incredible surge in demand for flexible office space across the South East, and Leatherhead is the perfect next step for us,” says Freedom Works founder and Managing Director Jon Trigg. “More micro-businesses and SMEs are recognising the benefits of flexible working, whether that’s reducing overheads or plugging into a thriving business ecosystem. This new site embodies our ethos of providing more than just a roof over your head – it’s about community, collaboration and growth.”

Continuing rapid expansion

The Leatherhead opening rounds off an exceptional year for Freedom Works, which acquired Brighton's Platform Nine Limited (trading as PLATF9RM) coworking space at the start of 2025.

Fairmount House, Leatherhead

Freedom Works has achieved remarkable growth since its establishment in 2016, expanding from just four sites in 2021 to 10 sites across 125,000 square feet by 2024, spanning locations from Southampton to Hastings. The new Leatherhead site is a key part of Freedom Works' ambitious plan to add a further 75,000 sq. ft to their portfolio by the end of 2026.

‘More than a roof over your head’

True to Freedom Works' philosophy of providing "more than just a roof over your head”, the Leatherhead site will offer a comprehensive business support ecosystem designed to accelerate growth for local entrepreneurs and businesses. Freedom Works members will benefit from long-running collaborations with Barclays Eagle Labs and local Chambers of Commerce, which will continue at the new location, providing founders with access to expert mentorship, networking opportunities, and business development resources.

With fit-out scheduled for December 2025, the Leatherhead site cements Freedom Works' position as the South East's premier flexible workspace provider. From the Sussex coast to the Surrey commuter belt, Freedom Works is giving businesses the freedom to thrive – on their own terms.