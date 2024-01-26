Sussex entrepreneur vows to solve recruiting nightmares after starting new ‘revolutionary’ business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 33-year-old said: “The idea came about when I had my own construction company and had over 20 people working for me. However, most days, one to four people wouldn’t turn up to work or they would be off sick. “I had guys calling up in the evening saying they wouldn’t be in work the next day. Recruitment agencies aren’t open in the evening and they’re not open early in the morning, so trying to find replacements always caused a headache.

“That’s when the idea for Sharpish was born. We’re a 24-hour service and businesses can get hold of workers at any time. The same goes for those looking for work, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The app allows job seekers to create a profile listing their skills, experience, background and availability, while businesses upload details of roles they need to fill. Once a job seeker matches with an employer, a conversation can begin and work can be arranged if they have the right credentials.

Matthew Grennan is the founder of recruitment company Sharpish

“Sharpish is designed for those looking for all lengths of contract, whether it’s sick cover, short term or long term we give our users the flexibility to work when they want and where they want,” Mr Grennan continued.