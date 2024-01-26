BREAKING

Sussex entrepreneur vows to solve recruiting nightmares after starting new ‘revolutionary’ business

Former construction company owner Matthew Grennan, from Worthing, was once faced with staffing headaches – until he decided to take matters into his own hands. Frustrated of being consistently let down by staff at the last minute, Mr Grennan came up with Sharpish, a “revolutionary” new app and website for workers and employers alike to find work at the touch of a button.
By Robert MannContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
The 33-year-old said: “The idea came about when I had my own construction company and had over 20 people working for me. However, most days, one to four people wouldn’t turn up to work or they would be off sick. “I had guys calling up in the evening saying they wouldn’t be in work the next day. Recruitment agencies aren’t open in the evening and they’re not open early in the morning, so trying to find replacements always caused a headache.

“That’s when the idea for Sharpish was born. We’re a 24-hour service and businesses can get hold of workers at any time. The same goes for those looking for work, too.”

The app allows job seekers to create a profile listing their skills, experience, background and availability, while businesses upload details of roles they need to fill. Once a job seeker matches with an employer, a conversation can begin and work can be arranged if they have the right credentials.

Matthew Grennan is the founder of recruitment company SharpishMatthew Grennan is the founder of recruitment company Sharpish
“Sharpish is designed for those looking for all lengths of contract, whether it’s sick cover, short term or long term we give our users the flexibility to work when they want and where they want,” Mr Grennan continued.

Workers can even chat directly with with hiring managers via the app. Bringing Sharpish to fruition has been a long time coming and we can’t wait for people to join the recruitment revolution.” The Sharpish app is available on Apple and Google Play.

