Sussex ergonomics specialists alarmed by how little people move while working from home

67% of workers say they don’t move enough when working from home. Posturite, the Sussex-based ergonomics company, has revealed today’s working from home habits gathered from their major survey. The 2023 survey explores trends on movement and taking breaks from sitting at a desk. Just how active or inactive are homeworkers?

· 58% tend to be more sedentary in the home than in the office.

· 18% tend to be more sedentary in the office than in the home. ​

· For 24%, it varies too much to say.

Inactivity can lead to back pain, and keeping moving helps recovery and management of back pain by increasing blood flow and nutrients to the soft tissue in the back.

90% of the survey respondents were aware that being less sedentary can help to prevent back pain.

10% were unaware of the importance of moving to help prevent back pain.

Katharine Metters, Head Consultant in Ergonomics at Posturite, said:

“I want to share with everyone how important it is to incorporate regular movement into our working days. What was very apparent in the survey comments was that the people who are taking the most care to move frequently while working are usually the people who've already suffered back pain or other discomfort. But sometimes it can be too late. An important part of my work is to help prevent people’s back pain.”

What are the other risks of being too sedentary?

The NHS states that some cancers, heart conditions and type 2 diabetes are linked to being inactive. A sedentary lifestyle is thought to be a major threat to our health. According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 3.2 million deaths each year are attributable to insufficient physical activity.

Professor in Physical Activity, Sedentary Behaviour and Health at the University of Leicester, Charlotte Edwardson, commented:

“We recommend that people take short but frequent breaks – around every 30-60 minutes just for a few minutes – while they’re working.”

How often do homeworkers usually move away from their desks when working from home?

· Every 25 minutes or less = 9%

· Every 25-50 minutes = 26%

· Every 50-80 minutes = 33%

· Every 80-120 minutes = 16%

· Every 120-180 minutes or more = 8%

· Every 3 hours or longer = 8%

What do the surveyed homeworkers do to prompt more movement while working?

· 37% wear a fitness tracker to measure their activity

· 35% exercise during a lunch break

· 26% carry out different tasks in different positions around the home

· 18% use a sit-stand desk or platform

· 18% use an office chair which has a movement mechanism to provide support and movement

· 14% organise their diary so that they move frequently

· 11% place items they need further away (for example in another room)

· 9% set an alarm to remind them to move

20% of those surveyed do none of the above.

Posturite is committed to helping people experience ‘active working’ in every location to enjoy the physical health, mental health and productivity benefits. The ergonomics experts at Posturite recommend moving away from our desks frequently and changing our tasks and posture regularly while working.

Making small changes to become more active while we work could be an ideal New Year’s Resolution.

Ellice Whyte, Business Psychologist and partner to Posturite, advocates setting SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound):

“Many people struggle to keep up resolutions and new lifestyle changes because their goals fail to provide clear direction or are too ambitious. Use the SMART technique to help create achievable healthy habits.”

Would homeworkers like to move more?

· 67% don’t think they move enough during their homeworking days.

· Of these, 87% would definitely like to change their habits and move more frequently, and a further 12% would maybe like to.

· Only 1% wouldn’t like to move more frequently.

When asked about their work culture and any encouragement to take short breaks:

· For 8%, the work culture is pressured and they feel they can’t take enough short breaks to be healthy. The Posturite team feel this seems counter-intuitive as regular breaks not only help workers manage pressure but also reduce their error rate and improve concentration.

But as Katharine Metters from Posturite states:

“We should judge people on results, not how long they are static at their desk.”

The Posturite ‘Move It!’ online survey was completed in September and October 2023 by 576 homeworking employees. Participants are employees of businesses including Renault, Capita, M&S, Vodafone, Unilever, Knight Frank and Astra Zeneca, as well as councils, the NHS, police forces, government departments, universities and charities.