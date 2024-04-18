Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter announces promotions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The firm has promoted Paul Rooke to partner. Paul has a broad range of expertise in litigation and dispute resolution, with a particular specialism in contentious property matters, including landlord and tenant disputes, rights of way, business tenancy renewals, dilapidation cases and boundary disputes.

There have also been three promotions to associate level, including associate conveyancing manager Michelle Payne and associate enfranchisement executive Amanda Lee, and commercial property solicitor Kirsty Grimley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle deals with residential conveyancing matters, with a particular specialism in relocation conveyancing, which involves acting for employees of large companies who are being relocated in and around the UK.

From left Paul Rooke, Michelle Payne, Amanda Lee and Kirsty Grimley

Amanda is a property specialist, acting for both landlords and tenants, and specialises in lease extensions, sales and purchases of freehold title by agreement and lease variations or licences.

Commercial property solicitor Kirsty advises on a variety of matters including grants and assignments of leases, sales and purchases and refinancing, acting for both landlords and tenants, as well as lenders, purchasers and sellers.

Dean Orgill, chief executive at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “It is our people who make our business and it is our clients who benefit from our investments in them, so rewarding high performance is part of our culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to the continued investment and development of our people across Sussex, empowering them to provide excellent customer service to clients regionally and nationally.”