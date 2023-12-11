Sussex law firm welcomes Court of Protection specialist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With over a decade’s experience, Farhana has joined Mayo Wynne Baxter following more than 10 years at ASB, now Knights, where she started as a paralegal working with vulnerable people before completing her training contract in 2019.

Throughout her career, Farhana has handled the day-to-day management of clients’ financial affairs – specifically elderly and brain-injured people – under Court of Protection deputyship orders, which allow a person to make decisions on behalf of someone who has lost the capacity to do so themselves.

She has also dealt with general private client work, including drafting wills, trusts and tax returns. In her new role, she will be offering Court of Protection help and advice to long-standing and new clients.

Farhana, who will be based at the firm’s Crawley hub but working with clients nationally, said: “I am thrilled to have joined Mayo Wynne Baxter – an award-winning, growing firm that is very well-known in the local area and has its roots in Sussex.

“I was mostly attracted to the friendly atmosphere and culture the firm has fostered – every single person has been willing to help and lend a hand, which has made me feel even more welcome. I am looking forward to continuing working with vulnerable people and gaining their trust, so they know their affairs are well looked after.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter has been providing legal advice for more than 150 years when Wynne Edwin Baxter founded the firm in Lewes. It has since expanded and has offices in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley, Eastbourne, East Grinstead, Peacehaven, Seaford and Storrington.

Fiona Dodd, partner and head of private client at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “We are delighted to welcome Farhana to the firm. Her broad experience and specialist knowledge will be a real asset to our team as we continue on our growth journey.

“The Court of Protection is an incredibly specialist area of law that requires a certain approach. When you’re representing vulnerable people and their families, it’s of paramount importance you’re able to empathise and form a trusting relationship with them, so they can feel at ease at what can be a very challenging time in their lives.”