Sussex plumbers merchants supports local trade with new product development

Sussex Plumbing Supplies (SPS), located throughout East Sussex in Eastbourne, Polegate, Hailsham, Heathfield and Rye, is delighted to launch a brand new own-label product developed with cost in mind to empower and support local Sussex tradespeople.

ProRange underfloor heating has been designed by Polegate-headquarted Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), which includes SPS, to address the key challenges of trade customers. SPS is proud to offer this exclusive product, positioning it as a reliable alternative to major brands.

SPS further demonstrates its commitment to supporting the community by providing a complimentary design service for the product, with quotes turned around within 24 hours.

Matt Pysden of SPS, said: "We are committed to supporting our local tradespeople.

"ProRange underfloor heating not only provides an affordable alternative but also ensures our customers have access to top-quality products.

"We understand the challenges our trade customers face, particularly now with purse strings being tightened, so this product has been specifically designed to be reliable and cost-effective."

Local tradespeople can visit the SPS to learn more.