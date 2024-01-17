Sussex plumbers merchants supports local trade with new product development
and live on Freeview channel 276
ProRange underfloor heating has been designed by Polegate-headquarted Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), which includes SPS, to address the key challenges of trade customers. SPS is proud to offer this exclusive product, positioning it as a reliable alternative to major brands.
SPS further demonstrates its commitment to supporting the community by providing a complimentary design service for the product, with quotes turned around within 24 hours.
Matt Pysden of SPS, said: "We are committed to supporting our local tradespeople.
"ProRange underfloor heating not only provides an affordable alternative but also ensures our customers have access to top-quality products.
"We understand the challenges our trade customers face, particularly now with purse strings being tightened, so this product has been specifically designed to be reliable and cost-effective."
Local tradespeople can visit the SPS to learn more.
IBMG will be developing further ProRange products, that will be available from SPS and all IBMG plumbing merchants.