Sussex restaurants listed as finalists in Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards

Sussex restaurants have been listed as finalists in this year’s Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

‘The most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK’ is taking place on Monday, October 6, at the London Hilton Park Lane.

The ceremony will be hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin.

Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture. Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised. Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success. Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience.”

The Sussex restaurants listed are in the following categories:

Turkish Restaurant of the Year:

ETCI Kitchen, Brighton and Hove, Brighton.

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Sussex:

Akash Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Horsham.

Calcutta 16, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant, Brighton and Hove, Hove.

Tamasha, Lindfield, Haywards Heath.

Organisers of the event said that more than 1,300 restaurants and takeaways across the UK were put forward this year by diners and food enthusiasts.