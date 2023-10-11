Sussex town has the most charity shops in UK, data shows
Eastbourne has been described as a ‘haven for discount shoppers’ by ukphonebook.com, with the majority of charity shops in the BN21 postcode area being located along Terminus Road as well as on nearby Grove Road.
The top ten places for charity shops in the UK are as follows:
1. Eastbourne (BN21) - 35
2. Hove (BN3) - 33
3. Preston (PR1) - 30
4. Northampton (NN1) - 29
4= Exeter (EX4) - 29
4= Sherwood region (NG5) - 29
7. Tunbridge Wells (TN1) - 28
8= Chorley (PR7) - 27
8= Brighton (BN1) - 27
10. Derby (DE1) - 26
Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association (CRA), said: “Charity shops play a vital role in attracting footfall to local high streets, such as Eastbourne, by maintaining a bricks-and-mortar presence in a rapidly changing retail landscape.