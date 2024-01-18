Sussex Tweed business starts fundraiser in an aim to become self-sufficient and sustainable
Founded in 2014, Sussex Tweed is helping to revive interest in heritage textiles and how they are made by producing beautiful handwoven tweeds inspired by the Sussex countryside. The Withyham-based company makes tweed for its caps on two handlooms.
Jonathan Kelly from Sussex Tweed said: “Your donation will help ensure the survival of these rare looms, an important part of our textile and industrial heritage, ensuring their survival and continued use speaks not only to that but also preserves the tradition and weaving skills that are at risk of being lost forever.
“Your support will also cement our future as a low-carbon supplier of high-quality sustainable cloth for the UK fashion industry and will allow us to employ two more full-time weavers, locking in skills that might otherwise disappear.”
Sussex Tweed is looking to expand into an entirely self-sufficient business with fleece to fabric manufacture directly on site, resulting in no carbon footprint. To help achieve this, owner Jonathan Kelly has been offered two old weaving looms from the Outer Hebrides, and he is now appealing to the public to help raise £5,000 needed to rescue and restore them.
This new equipment would help the company become a micro-mill and would not only bring part-time jobs into the area, but could also benefit Wealden farmers selling wool locally.
Nusrat visited the workshop to learn more about its operations.
Nusrat Ghani said: “I was pleased to visit the Sussex Tweed workshop in Withyham to witness first-hand the transformation of local wool into fantastic products. I commend Jonathan on his goal to establish the business as a low-carbon supplier of high-quality sustainable cloth for the UK fashion industry and I welcome the plans to expand job opportunities for local weavers.”
Their ultimate aim is to make Sussex Tweed entirely self sufficient with as small a carbon footprint as possible.
To learn more, visit www.sussextweed.co.uk or click here to help with the fundraiser on their Go Fund Me page Help Sussex Tweed rescue Hattersley looms.