​​Greene King has shone the spotlight on its Flaming Grill pub in Rustington after an outstanding year of fundraising for charity.

A host of fundraising events organised at The Lamb Inn by assistant manager Naomi Santer have resulted in £6,524 being donated to charity in the past year.

Kind-hearted regulars and team members got involved in Brave the Shave, a books and jigsaws swap shop, bonus ball challenges, psychic nights, a charity auction night, bake sales, World Cup sweepstakes and the Jubilee garden party with a huge tombola.

Elaine O’Reilly, general manager of the Lamb Inn, said: “We are just so proud of everyone’s efforts here at the pub. We were determined to pull out all the stops and set our targets high. And we did it! This really was a great team effort.

The Lamb Inn in Rustington

"The Christmas craft fayre was an amazing success, bringing the whole village together, it was a great day for everyone. We are blessed to have an amazing community here in Rustington and when we ask for donations or help with sponsorship, they all come together, the team, families, the community and local businesses. There is kindness in abundance.

"What a year it has been. We’ve had fun in our fundraising and it’s been great to do our bit. Let’s see what we can do in 2023!”

All the money raised went to Macmillan Cancer Support, the chosen charity for Greene King pubs across the south east.

Megan Watson, local Macmillan relationship fundraising manager, said: “What a fantastic effort. Well done to the Greene King team members and customers at The Lamb Inn for their amazing fundraising – £6,524 is a great total.

The team at The Lamb Inn in Rustington has been praised by Greene King for its fundraising efforts

“Right now, Macmillan is needed now more than ever, and we want to be there for people living with cancer in our communities. The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centres based at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and at the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton, provide practical advice and emotional support in a welcoming and warm space, and make a real difference to the lives of people living with cancer. We simply couldn’t be there for people living with cancer without our fundraisers.