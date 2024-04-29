Sussex workers can brush up skills as survey reveals confidence dip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent research by Speak With Impact found large numbers of people in Sussex were likely to have lost confidence when it comes to speaking in front of others since the pandemic.

That is based on exclusive polling which revealed 16 per cent of those questioned in the south east said they were “less confident” with “public speaking now compared to before Covid”.

Now expert Gavin Brown has said there are a few simple things people in Sussex can do to improve their confidence and present better in person.

Gavin Brown, Speak With Impact.

The Survation polling questioned more than 2,000 people across the UK.

Mr Brown, director of Speak With Impact, said: “Right across the UK more people are going back into the workplace, and that’s true of Sussex too.

“But we also know from polling I carried out that 16 per cent of people in the south east have lost confidence when it comes to public speaking.

“Fortunately there are some simple things people can do to speak more impressively in front of others now things are returning to normal.

“That includes rehearsing while standing up – now that there are no Zoom cameras to hide behind, speakers need to remember that an audience can see their whole body, not just a headshot.

“People also should get used to using fewer notes, as talking to a group without doing so remotely means there isn’t the facility for multiple post-it notes fixed to a screen.

“Eye contact may feel more unnatural than ever after so long spent looking at a computer, but when building trust and engagement with colleagues and clients in the flesh it’s never been more important.

“Finally, more dynamic use of voice and gestures are also vital – behind a screen you get away with being quiet and motionless, but in a room you have to be louder and more mobile to get that message across.