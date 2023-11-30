Sussex World continues to go from strength to strength, with even more news, features and sport from the cities, towns and villages where you live across the two counties.

You may have seen that it has been announced that SussexLive, a rival news website published by Reach, is to close on Thursday, November 30.

Sussex World remains committed to its online coverage of Sussex with reporters across the county bringing you breaking news, human-interest stories, sport, arts and entertainment, and more.

Editor in Chief Gary Shipton said: “It's always sad when any publication closes and we take no pleasure from the loss of Surrey Live. We wish everyone involved the very best going forward. We remain committed to Sussex and providing a quality news service online, at www.sussexworld.co.uk, and on our social media pages – in words, pictures and video.”

