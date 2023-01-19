​Arundel Brewery has teamed up with rock band We Are Scientists for a limited edition Czech-style unfiltered lager, linked to the launch of the new album, Lobes.

The iconic New York duo, Keith Murray and Chris Cain, have been sampling beers around the world on tour for more than 15 years and have now collaborated with the award-winning independent Sussex brewer to finally craft their own beer, Lobes Pils.

Described as 'stupidly swiggable', the beer is named after We Are Scientists' new album and is available with it as part of a bundle.

Lobes Pils uses Saaz hops for a rich crisp flavour, with a biscuity aroma and herbal undertones. At 4%, the duo says 'it pairs well with sunshine and works surprisingly well in the dark, too—at a We Are Scientists concert for instance'.

We Are Scientists, Keith Murray and Chris Cain. Picture: Dan Monick

Arundel Brewery said: "Collaborations allow us to work with some amazing people and working with a band like We Are Scientists is really exciting. This crisp Czech-style pilsner is set to be the perfect palate party and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

The band are known for their 2008 classic After Hours and as 'a true statement of dedication to the responsible enjoyment of bubbly beverages', decided to launch their own official beer in the middle of Dry Jan.

We Are Scientists said: "Our line of work has allowed us to purchase, palm and polish off beer in over 40 countries. It is with the attendant clout that we dub Arundel Brewery one of the top grain fermenters anywhere, and with a deep blush of pride and inebriation that we join them in offering this very special, stupidly swiggable pils.”

Famous friends have given it the thumbs up, with Ash’s Tim Wheeler describing it is 'slurpalicious' and Razorlight drummer Andy Burrows saying 'to have once been the Malt to their Barley & Hops means my life forever truly pops'.

We Are Scientists' Lobes Pils uses Saaz hops for a rich crisp flavour, with a biscuity aroma and herbal undertones

Lobes is We Are Scientists' eighth studio album, available with a can of Pils on January 20 via 100% Records. Order here: was.100-percent.co.uk/collections/lobes

