Swanborough Lakes Lodges wins top tourism award for fourth year running

A Lewes holiday park has been presented with a top regional tourism award by UK holiday giant Hoseasons.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swanborough Lakes Lodges was crowned Best Small Lodge Escape destination in the South of England for the fourth year in a row at the staycation specialist’s 18th annual Awards – a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2024 season.

Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at the Hilton Metropole, in Birmingham Cathy West, Park Manager at Swanborough Lakes Lodges said: “This is a fantastic result for everyone who works so hard to make sure our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us. We are very aware that they place an enormous amount of faith in us when they choose where to go on holiday, so it’s great to know we’re getting it right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swanborough Lakes Lodges is part of Hoseasons’ Magnificent collection – a range of incredible locations across the UK, the collection has been designed for guests looking for truly exceptional holiday experiences. Magnificent locations have the highest level of luxury accommodation, outstanding service, and innovation throughout.

Members of the Swanborough Lakes Lodges team, Katie Clark (L) and Caroline Cowan (C) and receive their award from Gemma Brown, General Manager of Hoseasons (R).

Speaking after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons, said: “The team at Swanborough Lakes Lodges are shining examples of the dedication and commitment needed to delight our guests and encourage the kind of positive reviews we know others look for when deciding where to spend their staycation. We are grateful for their continuing partnership in this our 80th year and wish them all the best for another successful season in 2025.”

For more information on Swanborough Lakes Lodges or any other Hoseasons holiday, visit www.hoseasons.co.uk