Swindells announces the hiring of a new partner Joanna Green
Melanie Richardson, Swindells’ managing partner said: “We welcome Joanna to Swindells and look forward to her settling in here and providing our clients with further expertise and value. Jo brings with her a wealth of experience with owner-managed companies and extensive audit credentials and will be a great asset to the Swindells’ team.”
Joanna qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2005, passing all of her exams first time and within the shortest time scale possible. She then took a gap go to go travelling with her husband to Australia, where she qualified as a diver. She then went on to work for a Kent based practice, becoming a partner where she successfully ran the practice over a period of 15 years. She is now looking forward to being part of a bigger team and starting the next chapter in her career.
Jo deals mainly with owner-managed companies and is also an audit partner, her role being to work with clients to bring everything together and give advice that looks at the bigger picture on what their business needs. Having strong working relationships and communication is vital.
In her spare time, she plays for her local ladies cricket team and spends most weekends on the sidelines watching her daughter’s football team, along with gardening and going on family holidays.