S&You Technology expands into the South East

Specialist recruiter S&You has created a new base in Brighton to support its expanding technology division with the ongoing recruitment of elite level talent within the tech sector UK-wide.

Part of the Acorn by Synergie group, S&You was launched in the UK by the leading recruiter in 2023 as a stand-alone brand focused on specialist recruitment of high calibre talent across all tech industries.

As such, the Brighton team will be working alongside S&You’s existing Technology Team based in South Wales, and utilising more than 20 years of IT recruitment expertise in the process, to offer a wide range of IT and technology roles at management and director-level for organisations operating in sectors UK-wide.

Mark Standen and James Thompson

Mark Standen is one of the Co-Directors responsible for leading S&You, its strategic vision, and also its Brighton-based technology team alongside James Thompson.

With almost 40 years of combined technology staffing experience between them, the pair are now working together to build a market leading talent and advisory business enhancing the way organisations recruit, using the most up to date AI and Automation technologies and provide a new breed of staffing solution through S&You.

Mark said: “After a period of transition, launching the new brand and a stand-alone team under S&You which is focused on the recruitment of high level talent within the UK technology sector, we are absolutely delighted to have now found a permanent home here in Brighton.

“We’re working with a vast network of talent to enrich the way in which fast moving technology like AI and automation is delivered, into an extensive client portfolio working across a wide variety of industries. A vibrant city with transport links to the UK capital, Brighton is the ideal place for us to work from as we look to achieving more of the same in future.”

Originally established by Synergie, S&You has successfully delivered services for over 10 years in 23 countries from Canada to France, and was launched in the UK in May 2023 alongside Acorn by Synergie’s already successful executive recruiters as a specialist team of dedicated consultants sourcing exceptional talent for businesses looking for high-level employees on a permanent, temporary, contract and statement to work basis.

It now takes care of Specialist and Executive Recruitment services aimed at clients operating in accountancy and finance, technology, legal, international and other premium sectors, by gaining an in-depth understanding of the cultural and hiring needs of a wide range of businesses looking for strong applicants at the top of their game professionally.

Bernard Ward, Managing Director at S&You’s parent company Acorn by Synergie said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see S&You making its way in the UK as a stand-alone brand and rapidly gaining its own reputation as a ‘go to’ source of high calibre talent across a wide range of industries, and are really excited to be a part of such an established brand globally speaking too.”

