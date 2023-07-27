Tackling the Recruitment Challenge: Immtell Paves Way for Global Talent in UK Care Homes

UK care homes grapple with a persistent staffing crisis. Immtell, a specialist in UK immigration services, is spearheading a solution - helping care homes tap into global talent pools via the UK Health and Care visa, redefining recruitment in the sector.

The United Kingdom's care homes have long been struggling to recruit adequate and suitable care staff - an issue that has reached a critical juncture, largely due to the twin impacts of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, amid this crisis, one company, Immtell, is stepping up to the plate, helping care homes across the South East tap into a global talent pool, slowly bridging the resourcing gap and redefining recruitment within the sector.

Immtell, an expert in UK immigration services, has been a pivotal force in enabling care homes to utilise the UK Health and Care visa, a policy instrument designed to bring global talent into the UK healthcare sector. This specialised visa streamlines entry for eligible health professionals and offers them a more accessible path to work in the UK.

"The common misconception is that acquiring a Home Office sponsor licence and recruiting staff from outside the UK is near impossible," says Gavin Webster, Director at Immtell. "However, with the right guidance and strategy, it's a very viable solution to the recruitment challenge many care homes are facing."

International care worker and resident share a moment

Immtell has carved a niche for itself, transforming what many view as an arduous immigration process into a strategic opportunity for care homes. This approach is not just about filling vacancies but ensuring that experienced, dedicated professionals provide care for our loved ones.

Through strategic partnerships, Immtell has managed to aid numerous care homes across the South East, effectively navigating the complexities of immigration law and policies to bring in global talent.

Webster emphasises, "Our aim is to demystify the process of recruiting overseas talent, showing that it's not only feasible, but also beneficial. By doing so, we're slowly helping to plug the staff shortages in care homes, which is crucial for the wellbeing of those in need of care."

Immtell's work is a clear indicator that the solution to the recruitment crisis in UK care homes lies beyond our borders. And with a guiding hand like Immtell, care homes can confidently navigate the immigration process to access global talent.

As we continue to tackle the ongoing challenges in the care sector, organisations like Immtell are not just contributing to a solution; they are changing the narrative around recruitment in care homes.