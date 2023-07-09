Deans Place Hotel In Alfriston has been listed and offers a detached staff house as an outdoor swimming pool.

The hotel, which dates back to the 14th century, sits in four acres of landscaped gardens within the South Downs National Park. The hotel boasts several high quality facilities including an 85-cover restaurant, a bar with open fireplaces, a140-capacity function suite, and outdoor heated swimming pool.

The hotel has been placed on the market as the family look to explore further business interests.

Deans Place Hotel In Alfriston has been listed for sale for a staggering £3,900,000. Picture: Colliers

Owner Michael Clinch said: “We’ve absolutely loved our time at Deans Place Hotel but it is now time for me to retire after more than 60 years in the industry. I look forward to seeing how this hotel, which is much loved both by the local community and further afield, progresses in the future.”

The property also includes a detached staff house, and two car parks with capacity for more than 100 vehicles.

Peter Brunt, from Colliers Hotel Agency team is leading the sale. He said: “Deans Place Hotel is a stunning, high-quality hotel which will be highly attractive to investors within the hospitality industry – we are well used to handling transactions like this and ensuring that operations at the hotel can continue without disruption during the sale process. We will be targeting buyers who are already experienced with the industry and are looking to expand their portfolios with quality assets like this.”

