Take a look inside East Sussex hotel named as one of the UK's top 50 boutique hotels

A hotel in East Sussex has been named as one of the top 50 boutique hotels in the UK.

The Gallivant, in Camber, appeared in the list, which was unveiled on Tuesday (November 22) and compiled by leading industry experts, hoteliers, travel writers and influencers.

The hotel was one of seven from the south east to feature in the list.

The Gallivant in Camber appeared at number 29 in the top 50.

Chris Lowe, group director, hospitality and manufacturing at William Reed, said: “We’re delighted to be revealing this fantastic new list and see such strong movement in this year’s Top 50 Boutique Hotels. With staycations continuing to be a focus for Britons, it is encouraging to see such strong regional presence this year and such a wide range of unique hotel experiences to enjoy.”

The Gallivant is located opposite the dunes at Camber Sands and has 20 individually designed bedrooms.

