A family business that started more than 70 years ago has opened a new branch in Bexhill.

The Devonshire Square branch of 1066 Bakery and Cafe opened its doors to customers last Thursday (November 17).

Owners said the new outlet offers a selection of cakes, pizza, toasties, filled baked croissants and much more.

The first 1066 Bakery was opened in 1950 by Harold and Betty Robertson in the shadow of Hastings Castle.

The business has expanded over the years, culminating in the opening of its sixth outlet in Devonshire Square, Bexhill on November 17.

Still run by the Robertson family, Tara, Darren and Ben, the third generation of bakers said they remain committed to their grandparents’ vision of supporting their community through using local produce to deliver quality bakery products, to local people.

This latest expansion means the business now employs more than 70 people across its six outlets in Hastings’ Priory Meadow, Station Road and Conquest Hospital and Bexhill’s Devonshire Road and Square.

The business adapted its cafes during lockdown to provide takeaway food for those still working and baking products to help ease supply shortages in items such as flour.

Tara said: “Keeping open the Conquest Hospital site was an absolute priority. The pressures on the doctors and nurses during the pandemic were enormous and we were determined to support them in any which way we could. Being able to offer a hot drink and some delicious fresh food was the least we could do.”

Darren said: “We employed local tradesmen and designers to revitalise the dilapidated Devonshire Bar and in so doing we have not only delivered a spacious and welcoming bakery and coffee shop but helped to breathe new life into the square. With its relaxed ambience, specially designed kiddie’s play area, complete with its own bespoke fishing boat, and vibrant decor it is an ideal venue for all the family. whatever the occasion.”

Ben said: “With the main bakery now located in St Leonards, produce is distributed to each of our cafe shops daily keeping food miles to a minimum and freshness to a premium. Being environmentally responsible is key to our community values and being able to source all our ingredients from local suppliers helps us further support that mission.”

