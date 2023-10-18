A new pop-up shop has appeared in St Leonards.

Tefkit, a small family business based in St Leonards, will be at the site at 5 Kings Road for the next two weeks.

The clothes company has been running in the town for nine years.

The business operates mainly online selling to Japan, the USA, Australia and the rest of the world, as well as locally.

Susan Stoodley, one of the company’s two directors, said: “We are a small, very local company and make everything in St Leonards. We make clothes for men and women and are a small, niche brand who normally sell online.

“But we are doing this pop-up just for two weeks till the end of Sunday, October 29. We have got most of our main collection here but we do primarily to order because we like to make clothes that fit and are comfortable.

“We do not have all of the sizes here but we are promising to make things in about two weeks, turn them around and get them out to you as soon as we can.

“We print and design all of our own fabric. We do print embroidery and sell globally. But we are really interested in trying to sell more to local people.”

