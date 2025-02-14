D.M.Z – a ‘melting pot’ of vintage, military and Americana clothing – opened its doors on Saturday, February 8.

Owner Mark Hunt said the feedback from customers has been ‘really good’.

“A lot of people are saying Eastbourne needed something like this,” he said.

“We’ve got stuff in here that no one else in the country has got.

“It’s all genuinely vintage. A lot of vintage shops are just really secondhand clothes, there are very few that are true vintage.

“We’ve got stuff here from 1909 all the way down to about 2000, which is our cut-off point.”

The business isn’t an entirely new venture, having opened up 13 years ago in Hereford.

But Mark and his wife – who are both originally from Eastbourne – decided to move back to the Sunshine Coast, using the opportunity to give their business a rebrand.

Mark’s passion for what he does goes back to ‘being in London in the 70s and 80s’ when he was growing up.

He said: "There were a couple of shops like this back then which have disappeared over the years, and I just thought they were really cool.”

Inside D.M.Z, you’ll find old US navy flight jackets, military parkas, rare camouflages, vintage Levis, and Hawaiian shirts ‘actually from Hawaii’.

To ensure his clothing is authentic and high-quality, Mark travels to America to handpick each item, although how he sources each item is a ‘trade secret’.

He said: “It’s quite an expensive way to do it, and no one does it like that, but that way you’re assured to get the most unique pieces.

"The most important thing about this business is that there’s something in here for everybody.

"I would challenge anyone to come here and not find at least one thing they really like, whatever their interests are.”

D.M.Z is located at 214 Terminus Road, BN21 3DF.

